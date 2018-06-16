Knox played on the first four albums by the punk rock legends.

The Cramps drummer Nick Knox has died aged 60.

Electric Eels member John D Morton confirmed the news on Twitter this morning (June 16). Knox – whose real name was Nicholas Stephanoff – had played in the Electric Eels before joining The Cramps.

Knox was the longest-serving drummer of The Cramps, playing with the band from 1977 – 1991. He contributed to their first four LPs, including the 1980 Alex Chilton-produced Songs The Lord Taught Us and 1986’s A Date With Elvis, which was the band’s most commercially successful release.

Former Cramps members Miriam Linna and Kid Congo Powers have paid tribute to Knox on social media.