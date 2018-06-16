Knox played on the first four albums by the punk rock legends.
The Cramps drummer Nick Knox has died aged 60.
Electric Eels member John D Morton confirmed the news on Twitter this morning (June 16). Knox – whose real name was Nicholas Stephanoff – had played in the Electric Eels before joining The Cramps.
Knox was the longest-serving drummer of The Cramps, playing with the band from 1977 – 1991. He contributed to their first four LPs, including the 1980 Alex Chilton-produced Songs The Lord Taught Us and 1986’s A Date With Elvis, which was the band’s most commercially successful release.
Former Cramps members Miriam Linna and Kid Congo Powers have paid tribute to Knox on social media.
Nick Knox Coolest of the cool. R.I.P. Glad to have played to your boss Beat. Meet you on the mystery plane .Nick said on his last email to me a few months ago “don't take any wooden nickles or $20 bills with Reggie Jackson on 'em. Your friend and mine .” Already missed #nickknox
— Kid Congo Powers (@kidcongopowers) June 16, 2018