Freddie Gibbs drops surprise mixtape, Freddie

It’s Gibbs’ first project since last year’s You Only Live 2wice.

Freddie Gibbs has dropped a surprise new mixtape, Freddie.

Freddie was teased yesterday (June 21) with an infomercial-style promo and features guest spots from 03 Greedo, Cassie Jo Craig and Irie Jane Gibbs. Stream it below via Spotify or Apple Music.

Freddie follows last year’s album You Only Live 2wice, released shortly after being acquitted of sexual assault charges in 2016. Watch FACT’s short film on Gibbs – Freddie Gibbs Ain’t In The Game To Stay The Same – below.

Read next: Singles Club: Everything is The Carters