Jeff Mills, Peggy Gou among first names for Amsterdam Dance Event 2018

ADE 2018 is expected to be the biggest edition yet.

Jeff Mills, Peggy Gou, Helena Hauff and Jon Hopkins are among the first names announced for this year’s edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event, which takes place from October 17–21.

According to a press release, this year’s ADE is set to be its biggest yet, with over 400,000 visitors expected to pass through over the weekend. The event covers live music, DJs and a conference alongside a program of film, art and photography.

Floating Points, Bicep, Âme, Ben UFO, Laurent Garnier, Orbital, Floorplan, Shifted, Richie Hawtin, Maya Jane Coles, Tom Trago, KiNK, Bambounou and Dasha Rush are just some of the 100 names announced so far. Over 2,500 artists played ADE in 2017.

ADE 2018’s opening concert – which takes place on June 17 in the Melkweg – is a collaboration between The Metropole Orkest and Dutch modular synthesist Colin Benders. You can read the full list so far below.

Tickets for ADE 2018 are available now from the ADE website. Last year, FACT took Against The Clock on the road to ADE where we filmed several episodes, including one with Colin Benders – watch that below.

ADE 2018 lineup so far:]

Adriatique (CH), Agents Of Time (IT), Âme (DE), AnD (GB), Andy Moore (GB), Anetha (FR), Annelie (NL), Bambounou (FR), Ben Klock (DE), Ben Sims (GB), Ben UFO (GB), Benny Rodrigues (NL), Bicep (GB), Bonobo (GB), Boris Brejcha (DE), Cari Lekebusch (SE), Carlos Valdes (NL),Charlotte de Witte (BE), Chris Liebing (DE), Claptone (DE), Colin Benders (NL), Dasha Rush (RU), Dave Clarke (GB), David Guetta (FR), Dax J (GB), De Sluwe Vos (NL), Derrick May (US), Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (BE), DJ Koze (DE), DJ Rush (US), Dixon (DE), Dubfire (US), Dub FX (AU), DVS1 (US), Element (BR), Emily Jeanne (BE), Estroe (NL), Fatima Hajji (ES), Fernanda Martins (BR), Ferro (NL), Floating Points (GB),Floorplan (US), Function (US), GAIA (NL), Gary Beck (GB), Guti (KZ), Hardwell (NL), Helena Hauff (DE), Henrik Schwarz (DE), I Hate Models (FR), James Zabiela (GB), Jamie Jones (GB), Jay Lumen (HU), Jeff Mills (US), Job Jobse (NL), Jon Hopkins (GB), Joris Voorn (NL), Joseph Capriati (IT), Juan Sanchez (NL), KiNK (BG), Kobosil (DE), Kölsch (DK), Laurent Garnier (FR), Leon Vynehall (US), Liquid Soul (CH), Luciano (CH), Luke Slater (GB), Luuk van Dijk (NL), Maceo Plex (US), Mall Grab (AU), Mano Le Tough (IE), Marco Bailey (BE), Markus Schulz (DE), Martin Garrix (NL), Mathew Jonson (DE), Matt Sassari (FR), Maya Jane Coles (GB), Memory Loss (CA), Metropole Orkest (NL), Mind Against (IT), Mirella Kroes (NL), Moxie (GB), Nicky Romero (NL), Nina Kraviz (RU), Octave One (US), Orbital (GB), Pan-Pot (DE), Paul Oakenfold (GB), Paula Temple (GB), Peggy Gou (KR), Pleasurekraft (US), Rebekah (GB), Patrice Bäumel (DE), Recondite (DE), Richie Hawtin (CA), Rinaly (JP), Ritmo (IL), ROD (NL), Rødhåd (DE), Sam Paganini (IT), Shifted (GB), Sigala (GB), Slam (GB), SNTS (DE), Solomun (BA), Speedy J (NL), Standerwick (GB), Stephan Bodzin (DE), Sterac aka Steve Rachmad (NL), Stimming x Lambert (DE), Sven Väth (DE), Symbolic (IL), Tale Of Us (IT), The Advent (PT), Ticon (SE), Tom Trago (NL), Truncate (AKA Audio Injection) (US), Vaal (IT), VRIL (DE), Waclaw Zimpel (PL)

