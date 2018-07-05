Deep Inside: July 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside column is back in the form of a new playlist, delivering all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

It’s the middle of summer, which means your favorite DJs are off playing European festivals. Usually you’d expect the release schedule to tail off around now too, but if anything the past few months have been chock full of incredible music (see our latest Quarter Report for proof), especially for house and techno fans.

June saw the release of a few bonafide contenders for house track of the year from Marquis Hawkes – who teamed up with spoken-word artists Ursula Rucker on the soaring ‘Don’t U’ – and CLUBKELLY, whose ‘Hiway’ updates the French filter house template to euphoric effect.

It was an unbelievable few months for full lengths too – Galcher Lustwerk, MGUN, Blawan and Martyn all released big albums while Gábor Lázár, DJML and Flora FM released slightly more under the radar (but no less brilliant) albums, covering hi-res club sounds, melodic drum tracks and hazy Chicago-influenced sounds respectively.

Electro’s big comeback shows no signs of abating either, with DJ Stingray, LA-4A, Alma Construct, Abby Echiverri and Mor Elian all delivering some of the month’s hardest-hitting tracks. For fans of ‘what the hell do you call this?’, Diagonal delivered the helium-fuelled debut of Handy, Ploy redefined the drop on ‘Ramos’ and Barker took Ostgut Ton to blissed-out places on the Debiasing EP.

Of course not everything from the past month is available on streaming platforms, so special mention must also go to EVOL, whose Ideal Acid packs 303 acid bangers into 20 minutes, making it the maddest acid concept mix of all time.

Listen to this month’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections every month.

Tracklist:

01. Marquis Hawkes – ‘Don’t U’ (feat Ursula Rucker) [Houndstooth]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

02. CLUBKELLY – ‘Hiway’ [Crazylegs]

Buy digital

03. Kornel Kovacs – ‘Metropolis’ [UTTU]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

04. Flora FM – ‘Eternal Huron Shadows’ [Argot]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

05. Roza Terenzi – ‘Weakest Link’ [Voyage Recordings]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

06. DJML – ‘Bidbot City’ [Jacktone]

Buy digital

07. MGUN – Your Never Home [Don’t Be Afraid]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

08. Baba Stiltz – ‘Serve’ [XL Recordings]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

09. Galcher Lustwerk – Rules Meant To Be Broken [Lustwerk Music]

Buy digital

10. Martyn – Why [Ostgut Ton]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

11. Via Maris – Glow Wall [Livity Sound]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

12. Batu – ‘Flash React’ [XL Recordings]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

13. Abby Echiverri – Nadezhda [The Bunker NY]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

14. Lorenzo Senni – XAllegroX (DJ Stingray’s Molto Allegro Mix) [Warp]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

15. LA-4A – ‘Creased’ [CPU Records]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

16. Alma Construct – ‘7’ [Power Vacuum]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

17. Mor Elian – ‘Persona Non Grata’ [Hypercolour]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

18. Gábor Lázár – ‘Unfold’ [The Death of Rave]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

19. Handy – ‘Oink’ [Diagonal]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

20. Minimal Violence – ‘U41A’ [Technicolour]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

21. Blawan – ‘Stell’ [TERNESC]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

22. Ploy – ‘Ramos’ [Timedance]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

23. Parrish Smith – ‘Mute’ [Dekmantel UFO]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

24. X-Altera – ‘Passivity Fields’ [Ghostly]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

25. Sophia Loizou – ‘The Interior Life of Another’ [Cosmo Rhythmatic]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital

26. Barker – ‘Look How Hard I’ve Tried [Ostgut Ton]

Buy vinyl/Buy digital



Scott Wilson is FACT’s tech editor. Find him on Twitter

