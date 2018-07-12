Jóhann Jóhannsson’s final score to be released in September

The score to horror film Mandy arrives via Lakeshore Records.

The final score to be completed by Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson before his death earlier this year will be released in September, Pitchfork reports.

The score for Mandy – a horror film directed by Panos Cosmatos – will be released by Lakeshore/Invada on September 14. The film stars Nicholas Cage as a man who hunts down a cult responsible for the death of his wife.

“Jóhann went above and beyond, and I suspect to the limits of his sanity, to make the music for this movie,” Cosmatos says in a press release.

“His words and his actions made him more than a great collaborator, they made him like a brother to me. I’m sad our time together was so brief but I’m very proud of what he accomplished on Mandy and I believe he was too.”

Jóhannsson died in February at the age of 48. In March, his debut album Englabörn received a posthumous reissue with a collection of new remixes with the support and approval of his family.

