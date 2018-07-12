Kahlil Joseph, John Akomfrah and Pipilotti Rist lead new exhibition Strange Days: Memories of the Future

An immersive experience.
The Store X The Vinyl Factory and the New Museum have announced the twenty-one artists featured in forthcoming exhibition Strange Days: Memories of the Future.
The exhibition will showcase audio-visual works from its Bowery location over the past decade. It’s curated by with Massimiliano Gioni – Edlis Neeson Artistic Director at New York’s New Museum – and The Vinyl Factory.
Strange Days also follows Kahlil Joseph’s 2017 Shadow Play show at the New Museum, featuring his film Fly Paper, co-commissioned by the Vinyl Factory. The film made its European debut at The Store X Berlin’s new exhibition space.
Strange Days: Memories of the Future will run from 2nd October / 9th December at The Store X, 180 The Strand. See the full list of artists below.
Artist List:
John Akomfrah
Jonathas de Andrade
Ed Atkins
Camille Henrot
Kahlil Joseph
Hassan Khan
Ragnar Kjartansson
Oliver Laric
Klara Lidén
Maha Maamoun
Daria Martin
Wong Ping
Laure Prouvost
Cheng Ran
Lili Reynaud-Dewar
Pipilotti Rist
Anri Sala
Mounira Al Solh
Cally Spooner
Ryan Trecartin
Wu Tsang