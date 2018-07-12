Kahlil Joseph, John Akomfrah and Pipilotti Rist lead new exhibition Strange Days: Memories of the Future

An immersive experience.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory and the New Museum have announced the twenty-one artists featured in forthcoming exhibition Strange Days: Memories of the Future.

The exhibition will showcase audio-visual works from its Bowery location over the past decade. It’s curated by with Massimiliano Gioni – Edlis Neeson Artistic Director at New York’s New Museum – and The Vinyl Factory.

Strange Days also follows Kahlil Joseph’s 2017 Shadow Play show at the New Museum, featuring his film Fly Paper, co-commissioned by the Vinyl Factory. The film made its European debut at The Store X Berlin’s new exhibition space.

Strange Days: Memories of the Future will run from 2nd October / 9th December at The Store X, 180 The Strand. See the full list of artists below.

Artist List:

John Akomfrah

Jonathas de Andrade

Ed Atkins

Camille Henrot

Kahlil Joseph

Hassan Khan

Ragnar Kjartansson

Oliver Laric

Klara Lidén

Maha Maamoun

Daria Martin

Wong Ping

Laure Prouvost

Cheng Ran

Lili Reynaud-Dewar

Pipilotti Rist

Anri Sala

Mounira Al Solh

Cally Spooner

Ryan Trecartin

Wu Tsang