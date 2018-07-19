Viryl Technologies launches online “global pressing plant”

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

World records.

Record press manufacturing company Viryl Technologies has announced plans for a new, online “global pressing plant.”

Traditionally, records are pressed at a specific location, or several locations in a handful of major markets, before being sent to countries around the globe; this process is coordinated between labels, pressing plants, and distributors.

A new scheme called PhonoHive, from Viryl Technologies, allows labels to submit orders online, selecting the quantities, location, and shipping date it needs.

“One lacquer will be cut, and from the mother as many stampers as necessary will be made and shipped to the production plants to ensure quality,” shares VT. “Test pressings will be completed at PhonoHive HQ and once approved the job will be distributed to plants for production. This is possibles because all WarmTone machines are connected via “the cloud” and can talk to one another.”

“On a WarmTone or LiteTone when test pressings are produced, operators save the settings on their machine for that TP, which allows them to re-upload the settings once approved for production. This is a true representation of the test pressing that has been approved. These TP approval settings will be uploaded to each machine involved in global production to ensure consistent quality.”

PhonoHive then distributes the order across its network of pressing plants using Viryl’s Warm-Tone record pressing machines. When asked how the system will be integrated with existing orders, VT explained: “PhonoHive will be granted capacity for incoming orders at a set turnaround time of 6-8 weeks.”

The company claims that using PhonoHive will also save 15% on orders. Watch a short video about the scheme below:

