Dancehall king Popcaan returns to Mixpak with sophomore album Forever

He celebrated with a street party in Kingston yesterday.

Popcaan has returned with his sophomore album Forever, his long-awaited follow-up to his excellent 2014 debut Where We Come From.

Following singles ‘Body So Good’, ‘Wine For Me’ and ‘Firm & Strong’, Forever is now available digitally via Mixpak. Stream the album below.

Since his breakthrough debut, which featured in our 50 best albums of 2014, Popcaan has toured with Drake, been sampled by Kanye West and enjoyed huge mainstream success with smash hits with Jamie XX and Gorillaz. In 2016, ‘Ova Dweet’ was our single of the year.

Popcaan will tour the UK in support of Forever, see below for dates. Check out the album artwork and tracklist, also below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Silence’

02. ‘Call Me’

03. ‘Wine For Me’

04. ‘Superstar’

05. ‘Happy Now’

06. ‘Naked’

07. ‘High Drive (Louis Out)’

08. ‘Foreign Love’

09. ‘Body So Good’

10. ‘Lef My Gun’

11. ‘Mi Love Yuh’

12. ‘Deserve It All’

13. ‘Dun Rich’ [Feat. Davido]

14. ‘Strong Woman’

15. ‘Through The Storm’

16. ‘Firm & Strong’

17. ‘A Wha Suh’

UK Tour Dates:

Dec 06 – London @ The SSE Arena, Wembley

Dec 07 – Manchester @ Manchester Academy 1

Dec 08 – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

