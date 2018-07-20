Powell’s New Beta EPs released digitally on XL Recordings

The previously vinyl-only releases are now available digitally via XL.
Chaotic club producer Powell has dropped the digital versions of his previously vinyl-only releases New Beta Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 today on XL Recordings.
Released last year on his label Diagonal, the EPs mark a shift away from the London artist’s earlier post-punk sampling hijinks, and hint at a fresh direction for Powell, touching on elements of jungle, hardcore and drum ‘n’ bass. Stream both EPs below.
In a press release, Powell says, “Some of these tracks are the first time I forced myself not to fall back on old processes and I would say they reveal more of myself as an individual”.
New Beta Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 are available on streaming sites now. Watch the incredible video for New Beta Vol. 1 track ‘Wormhole’, and check out the album artwork and tracklists for both EPs below.
Tracklist:
01. Teddy
02. Freezer
03. Wormhole
04. 97
05. The Bust
06. Dogs On Acid
07. Electric Sheep
Tracklist:
01. PosTAe
02. Sneak 2_05
03. Rudeboy, Let’s Funk
04. Slippy Pig
05. Drumz VIP
06. Hoi!!
07. Strobe
Read Next: Racket sport: Powell unleashes chaos on his pop-culture skewering debut album