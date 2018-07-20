Powell’s New Beta EPs released digitally on XL Recordings

The previously vinyl-only releases are now available digitally via XL.

Chaotic club producer Powell has dropped the digital versions of his previously vinyl-only releases New Beta Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 today on XL Recordings.

Released last year on his label Diagonal, the EPs mark a shift away from the London artist’s earlier post-punk sampling hijinks, and hint at a fresh direction for Powell, touching on elements of jungle, hardcore and drum ‘n’ bass. Stream both EPs below.

In a press release, Powell says, “Some of these tracks are the first time I forced myself not to fall back on old processes and I would say they reveal more of myself as an individual”.

New Beta Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 are available on streaming sites now. Watch the incredible video for New Beta Vol. 1 track ‘Wormhole’, and check out the album artwork and tracklists for both EPs below.

Tracklist:

01. Teddy

02. Freezer

03. Wormhole

04. 97

05. The Bust

06. Dogs On Acid

07. Electric Sheep

Tracklist:

01. PosTAe

02. Sneak 2_05

03. Rudeboy, Let’s Funk

04. Slippy Pig

05. Drumz VIP

06. Hoi!!

07. Strobe

