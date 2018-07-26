Bad Gyal embarks on a London summer romance in ‘Mas Raro’ video

She’s back. 

It looks like Bad Gyal has had a wild summer. After appearing at this month’s Wireless Festival, the Barcelona singer spent a couple of days enjoying London’s heatwave to film a new music video for ‘Mas Raro’, a love letter to the UK’s afroswing sound produced by one of London’s finest, Cadenza.

“I met Cadenza because I worked with his brother, Jamie, before,” Bad Gyal tells FACT.

“These last two months I’ve been in London a lot for shows and other things, so I thought it’d be cool to link up for a studio session. We linked up one day and started this tune – we thought it was a banger so the next time I came to London, we needed to finish it as fast as possible.”

“We had a really good connection in the studio – we both like to work really fast. We finished the track and knew it was a song for summer, so we filmed the video quickly and dropped it almost right away. We’re really excited about it and I think you’ll see a lot more from me and Cadenza together.”

In the video, directed by Kirx, Bad Gyal embarks on a summer romance in east London. Watch the video above.

Check out Bad Gyal’s upcoming live dates below.

07/27 Ortigia Sound System Festival | Sicily, IT
08/03 Theatro Circo | Braga, PT
08/05 Arenal Sound | Burriana, ES
08/10 Way Out West Festival | Gothenburg, SWE
08/18 Rototom Sunsplash Festival | Benicàssim, ES
08/29 HOC Fest | Tucson, AZ
08/30 Schubas | Chicago, IL
08/31 Encore | Kansas City, MO
09/01 Empire Control Room | Austin, TX
09/05 MOD Club | Toronto, ON
09/06 Belmont | Montreal, QB
09/07 Elsewhere Roof | Brooklyn, NY
09/08 Floyd | Miami, FL
09/11 Music Box | San Diego, CA
09/13 Slim’s | San Francisco, CA
09/14 Westward Festival | Vancouver, BC
09/15 The Echo | Los Angeles, CA

