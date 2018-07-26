Avant percussionist Eli Keszler to release ninth solo record, Stadium

The French label Shelter Press has announced the newest album from the Laurel Halo and Oneohtrix Point Never collaborator.

Félicia Atkinson and publisher Bartolomé Sanson’s publishing platform Shelter Press will release New York-based artist Eli Keszler’s ninth solo record, Stadium, this October.

Made in response to a move to Manhattan, Keszler employs pointillistic percussive textures to mimic the “constant blurry motion and ever-changing landscapes of the fast-paced island”, says a press release. Listen to album track ‘FLYING FLOOR FOR U.S. AIRWAYS’ now.

The release of Stadium marks a prolific period for the artist. Last year he performed in a live duo with Laurel Halo, whilst this year he has toured with Oneohtrix Point Never’s MYRIAD live show.

Stadium will be available via Shelter Press on 2xLP, CD and digital formats this October, and will be available to preorder at their Bandcamp. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘MEASURMENT DOESN’T CHANGE THE SYSTEM AT ALL’

02. ‘LOTUS AWNINGS’

03. ‘WE LIVE IN PATHETIC TEMPORAL URGENCY’

04. ‘FLYING FLOOR FOR U.S. AIRWAYS’

05. ‘SIMPLE ACT OF INVERTING THE EPISODE’

06. ‘WHICH SWARMS AROUND IT’

07. ‘FIFTY FOUR TO MADRID’

08. ‘FRENCH LICK’

09. ‘WAS THE SINGING BELLOWING’

10. ‘THE DRIVER STOPS’

11. ‘FASHION OF ECHO’

12. ‘BELL UNDERPINNINGS’

