24 hour electronic music venue FOLD to open in London this month

Welcome news for east London’s beleaguered club scene.

The London-based Shapes Collective, responsible for the Many Hands studio space and event space The Glove That Fits, has announced a new venue FOLD, which opens with a 24-hour launch party on August 18.

The venue is described in the press release as a “collectively run audio-visual performance space and studio complex”, situated above a print factory on an industrial estate between Canning Town and Star Lane.

With “24 hour access to the Jubilee line and London Overground” and a “tailored soundsystem (un)limited at 110db”, this might be what those mourning Hackney Council’s recent licensing legislation have been waiting for.

FOLD’s programmers promise to provide progressive programming, with queer and non-binary collectives SIREN, Homodrop and UNITI joining club mainstays Make Me, Dimensions and Body Hammer for their opening party.

FOLD co-founder Lasha Jorjoilani also teased label takeovers from Ilian Tape, Clone and Pinkman.

“The 24hr programme gives us a unique opportunity to surprise, challenge and inspire,” he adds. “Expect extended set times, obscure b2bs and a generally more expansive pallet of sounds over the course of one event.”

The venue will also implement a unique membership scheme, whereby members can purchase padlocks and reserve personal lockers in the venue, with cryptocurrency accepted for all purchases on site. The club will also have a no photo policy.

Additionally, there are five purpose-built music studios that artists appointed by the FOLD staff will have access to.

