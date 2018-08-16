Rabit releases second summer screw tape, BRICKS IN A DROUGHT

A tribute to DJ Screw and Sade.

Houston producer Rabit has released his second mixtape of chopped and screwed edits in as many months. BRICKS IN A DROUGHT sees Rabit giving Trippie Redd, Sade, Aaliyah and others the Southern treatment.

The mixtape follows CRY ALONE DIE ALONE, his first collection of drugged-out blends of Southern hip-hop and contemporary rap cuts.

The release follows the announcement of the producer’s forthcoming Alejandro Jodorowsky-influenced LP, Life After Death, which arrives this October.

BRICKS IN A DROUGHT is available to stream and download now. Check out the Collin Fletcher-designed cover art and tracklist below.

