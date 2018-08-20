Paul Oakenfold to be the first ever artist to play live at Stonehenge

The invitation-only event will take place this September.

Legendary trance DJ Paul Oakenfold will record his new live album, Live at Stonehenge, amidst the ancient stones this September.

Whilst Oakenfold might not be the first musician to be inspired by Stonehenge, he will be the first artist ever to play live at the site, with proceeds from the recording going towards English Heritage.

The unusual performance follows the DJ’s party on top of Mount Everest last year, and is part of a series of special projects that are planned to take place over the next three years, says a press release.

You can find out more information about events at Stonehenge at the English Heritage website. For a taste of what you might expect from Live at Stonehenge, listen to Oakenfold’s 1994 Goa Essential Mix below.

