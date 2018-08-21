Dalston institution The Alibi will close at the end of the month

By , Aug 21 2018

Photograph by: The Alibi

The owners shared the sad news via a Facebook post yesterday.

London bar and club space The Alibi will close its doors at the end of the month. The club opened in late 2009 on Kingsland High Street in Dalston, and was notable for having free entry and bright orange speakers.

In a Facebook post, the owners described the closure as “one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make.” Read the whole post below.

The closure follows a recent spate of changes to the east London club scene, with Hackney licensing laws threatening the future of new club spaces in the area, the much-loved The Lock Tavern in Camden changing hands and new 24-hour venue FOLD opening earlier this month.

The Alibi will host a number of events to commemorate its eights years of service, including one last Monday karaoke session, Final Friday, where past and present staff members will take to the decks, and Last Saturday, which sees owner Deano and friends perform at the venue’s final party.

Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in August 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Berlin Atonal 2018: Nine acts you won’t want to miss

Aug 21 2018

Berlin Atonal 2018: Nine acts you won't want to miss
FACT mix 667: LSDXOXO

Aug 21 2018

FACT mix 667: LSDXOXO

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy