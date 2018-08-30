Marie Davidson joins Ninja Tune for new album, Working Class Woman

By , Aug 30 2018
Marie Davidson

Photography: Etienne Saint Denis

The Montreal artist’s next album features “darkly humorous” observations about club culture and the modern world.

Marie Davidson has signed to Ninja Tune for the release of her next album, Working Class Woman.

The album is described in a press release by the UK label as the Montreal artist’s most reflective record, “a document of her state of mind, of operating within the spheres of dance music and club culture”.

“It comes from my brain, through my own experiences: the suffering and the humour, the fun and the darkness to be Marie Davidson,” she says in a press release. “It’s an egotistical album – and I’m okay with that.”

The album, which arrives on October 5, is her first solo album since 2016’s Adieux au dancefloor on Cititrax. Earlier this year she released New Path, the latest album from Essaie Pas, her DFA-signed collaborative project with Pierre Guerineau.

Listen to ‘So Right’ and John Talabot’s remix of the track below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Your Biggest Fan’
02. ‘Work It’
03. ‘The Psychologist’
04. ‘Lara’
05. ‘Day Dreaming’
06. ‘The Tunnel’
07. ‘Workaholic Paranoid Bitch’
08. ‘So Right’
09. ‘Burn Me’
10. ‘La chambre intérieure’

Read next: Marie Davidson’s politically-charged techno has a unique Québecois twist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Helena Hauff releases two new tracks from her forthcoming album Qualm

Jul 24 2018

Helena Hauff releases two new tracks from her forthcoming album...
Leon Vynehall announces debut album on Ninja Tune, Nothing Is Still

Apr 10 2018

Leon Vynehall announces debut album on Ninja Tune, Nothing Is...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy