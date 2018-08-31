News

Aug 31 2018

Yussef Kamaal percussionist Yussef Dayes debuts ‘Love Is The Message’ live from Abbey Road

One half of the London-based jazz-funk duo makes his live solo debut at the legendary recording studio.

Yussef Dayes – jazz percussionist and one half of celebrated jazz-funk duo Yussef Kamaal – has made his live solo debut with a session at legendary recording studio Abbey Road.

Collaborating with jazz producer and musician Alfa Mist, alongside Mansur Brown on guitar and Rocco Palladino on bass, the live jam session sees the percussionist ripping through a fiery rendition of his track ‘Love Is The Message’ in a single take. Check out the video, directed by Joseph Dunn and Jake Whitehouse.

“To be able to record this live session in the legendary Abbey Road studios was a beautiful moment”, Yussef tells FACT, “Growing up in the big smoke, I’m used to recording in basements and bedroom studios, so to get the opportunity to elevate our sounds in this space was something I couldn’t turn down!”

‘Love Is The Message’ is the first of two of two releases from Dayes this month, both of which are collaborations with Alfa Mist. Yussef Dayes will will be releasing music and touring through out 2018 and early 2019.

