Mr. Fingers to release remix series featuring Call Super, Kode9, Aleksi Perälä and more

The three-part series features remixes of material from his recent album Cerebral Hemispheres.

House pioneer Mr. Fingers, AKA Larry Heard, will release a three-part series of remix EPs via Alleviated Records.

A variety of producers have contributed remixes of tracks from his first album in 24 years Cerebral Hemispheres, which was released in April.

The first in the series features Call Super and Duplex’s reinterpretations of ‘Crying Over You’, as well as Rodaidh McDonald’s version of ‘Praise To The Vibes’. The second EP sees Joey Anderson, Kode9, Upsammy and Mr. Fingers himself all contributing remixes.

Finnish veteran Aleksi Perälä offers two microtonal edits of ‘Inner Acid’ and ‘Outer Acid’ for the final part of the series.

Hear clips from the releases at Clone, and see below for the tracklists for all three EPs.

Praise To The Vibes / Crying Over You Remixes

01. ‘Praise To The Vibes’ (Rodaidh McDonald Remix)

02. ‘Crying Over You’ (Call Super’s Lonely Mix)

03. ‘Praise To The Vibes’ (Mr. Fingers Extended Version)

04. ‘Crying Over You’ (Duplex Remix)

Cerebral Hemispheres Remixes

01. ‘Outer Acid’ (Mr. Fingers Remix)

02. ‘Electron’ (Joey Anderson Remix)

03. ‘Spy’ (Kode9 Remix)

04. ‘Outer Acid’ (Upsammy Hearing Voices Remix)

Inner / Outer Acid – Aleksi Perälä Remixes

01. ‘Inner Acid’ (Aleksi Perälä Mix)

02. ‘Outer Acid’ (Aleksi Perälä Mix)

Read next: Deep Inside – September 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist