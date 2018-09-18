Nina Kraviz designs collection for Ray-Ban

The techno star is the latest artist to feature in the brand’s Feel Your Beat series.

Nina Kraviz has collaborated with eyewear giant Ray-Ban on two exclusive customizations of its classic cat-eye frame, a design that first appeared in the 1960s.

The techno star is the latest artist to team up with Ray-Ban on Feel Your Beat, a series of collaborations with musicians such as The Martinez Brothers.

Speaking to Dazed, Kraviz explains, “The cat-eye hasn’t been produced by Ray-Ban for a long time, but I was adamant about our collaboration (using it), as that’s my favourite frame style.”

“Besides my limited capsule collection, from now on, all cat-eye frames Ray-Ban make will be named ‘Nina’ after me. I find this amazing!” Kraviz has customised two versions of the cat-eye frame, an Eye Green edition and an Orange Safari edition.

The producer is currently working on her second album, as well as curating a remix project for St Vincent. Her capsule collection is available at the Ray-Ban website and selected Ray-Ban stores.

