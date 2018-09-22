Rihanna given new ambassador role by Barbados

The role involves promoting education, tourism and investment.

Rihanna has been appointed a new ambassadorial role promoting education, tourism and investment in her native Barbados. The ANTI artist was named “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary” on Thursday (September 20), as BBC News reports.

In addition to her multi-platinum record sales, Rihanna – whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty – has a number of business ventures, including cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty. She has also carried out charitable work through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which is named after her grandparents.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in a statement that her government was honored “to be able to confer the title on this outstanding Barbadian who has contributed significantly to raising the island’s profile across the world.”

Mottley praised Rihanna for her “philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education…She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.”

In 2008, Rihanna – who has amassed an estimated net worth of $210m (£160 million) – became one of Barbados’ cultural ambassadors, doing promotional work for its tourism ministry. This expanded role reflects her “global influence across a much broader range of areas.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” Rihanna said in a statement. “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to re-imagine Barbados.”

