Yaeji drops woozy Auto-Tune earworm ‘One More’

By , Sep 25 2018

Her first solo release since 2017’s EP2.

Yaeji has released her first new song of 2018. ‘One More’ features the artist singing in both English and Korean, accompanied by skittering hi-hats and laconic lo-fi synths.

The track is her first release since last year’s critically-acclaimed EP2, which was released on Godmode. This year, she released a remix of Charli XCX’s ‘Focus’.

You can stream and download ‘One More’ now. Revist Yaeji’s session for Against The Clock below.

