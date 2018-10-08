Phonica introduces roll-top record backpack

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory

With room for 30 12″s.

London record shop Phonica is getting in on the backpack game with a very welcome roll-top record bag.

“Perfect for DJs on the move,” the shop says. “Use it instead of or in addition to your trolley bag!”

The bag will also appeal to cyclists and those who prefer to distribute the crushing weight of records across two shoulders.

Phonica’s Roll-Top Backpack / Record Bag features a padded back, straps and base, with 15.6″ padded laptop compartment and handle.

It comes in three variants: Black, Navy and Dark Green.

Head here to order.

