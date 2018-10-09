DJ-Kicks enlists techno legend Robert Hood for latest compilation

The 22-track mix features four exclusives from the producer.

Detroit techno luminary Robert Hood will curate the latest edition of the DJ-Kicks compilation series, which arrives via !K7 Records on November 16.

The mix includes tracks from techno heavyweights such as Mark Broom, Truncate and Matrixxman, exclusive edits of Hood’s previous work and four new tracks from the man himself.

Underground Resistance co-founder Hood is one of Detroit techno’s key figures. As well as being the man behind the influential Minimal Nation album from 1994, Hood’s gospel-influenced Floorplan alias is responsible for some of the decade’s biggest anthems.

The Robert Hood-curated edition of DJ-Kicks will be released via !K7 Records on November 16. The mix will be available digitally, on CD and as a double 12″ vinyl sampler. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Connected (Intro)’

02. Robert Hood – ‘Focus (DJ-Kicks)’

03. Truncate – ‘Terminal 5’

04. Slam – ‘Remain’

05. Robert Hood – ‘Clocks’

06. Marcel Fengler – ‘Thwack’

07. Mark Broom – ‘King (Gary Beck Remix)’

08. Robert Hood – ‘Greytype I’

09. Robert Hood – ‘Mirror Man’

10. Stare5 – ‘We Will Not’

11. Gary Beck – ‘Video Siren’

12. Mark Reeve – ‘Dice’

13. Robert Hood – ‘Bond Solid’ / Robert Hood – ‘Solid Thought’ / Robert Hood – ‘The Bond We Formed’

14. Landside – ‘Signs of Change (Robert Hood Remix)’

15. Adrian Hour – ‘Make You Feel Good’

16. Ben Long & Tom Hades – ‘The Knight Rider’

17. Clouds – ‘Chained to A Dead Camel’

18. Hans Bouffmyere & Kyle Geiger – ‘Inwards’

19. Robert Hood – ‘Machineform’ / Robert Hood – ‘Red Machine’ / Robert Hood – ‘Form’

20. Robert Hood – ‘Hall of Mirrors’

21. Oliver Deutschmann – ‘Confuzed’

22. Matrixxman – ‘Protocol’

LP Sampler Tracklist:

A1. Robert Hood – ‘Focus (DJ-Kicks)’

A2. Truncate – ‘Terminal 5’

B1. Slam – ‘Remain’

B2. Stare5 – ‘We Will Not’

C1. Gary Beck – ‘Video Siren’

C2. Mark Reeve – ‘Dice’

D1. Landside – ‘Signs of Change (Robert Hood Remix)’

D2. Ben Long – ‘The Knight Rider’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2018