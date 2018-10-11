Jeremy Deller curates 100 year celebration at Stonehenge this October

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory.

With an inflatable, life-sized replica of the site and new music composition.

Turner Prize-winning UK artist Jeremy Deller is curating a centenary celebration to mark 100 years since Stonehenge was gifted to the nation, Friday, October 26.

An inflatable, life-sized replica of Stonehenge called Sacrilege, on loan to English Heritage by The Store X The Vinyl Factory will be installed at the site from October 26 – October 28.

Sacrilege previously toured the UK in the summer of 2012 as part of a national Olympic tour.

The installation also featured in Deller’s 2013 film English Magic – premiered at Venice Biennale in 2013 – with a soundtrack of the same name released on limited 3×12″ and standard variants by The Vinyl Factory.

During the October event, Deller will debut a new musical composition at the site, created in collaboration with composer Matt Rogers and the London Sinfonietta, and performed on Friday, October 26.

Earlier this year Deller collaborated with dub producer and On-U Sound boss Adrian Sherwood to release ‘Freetail Dub’, featuring samples of bat echolocation sounds. The limited edition 12″ includes a screen-printed glow-in-the-dark cover designed by Deller and Jan Lankisch.

Head here for more info on the Sacrilege Stonehenge revelries.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2018