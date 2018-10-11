Watch stunning videos for tracks ‘Mossy Cyphol’, ‘Subarctic Baltasound’ and ‘Gloup’.

Glasgow’s Numbers label has announced the release of the debut album from Scottish producer North Sea Dialect, which arrives on November 9.

According to a press release, the album explores “the serenity of rural freedom, the power of the sea, and the collapse of industry” through a dense musical world of “uneasy ambience, shimmering distortion, subdued rhythm and propulsive melody.”

Inspired by a move from Glasgow to the east coast of Scotland, the album’s 10 tracks are designed to be listened to in one continuous sitting and feature audio recorded during his time in transit.

The announcement arrives with three short films to accompany tracks ‘Mossy Cyphol’, ‘Subarctic Baltasound’ and ‘Gloup’, which feature stunning nautically-themed archive footage and strange, poetic closed captions.

Local Guide will be available on November 9 via Numbers – you can pre-order the album now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Rodent Tribe’

02. ‘October Horse’

03. ‘Dog Violet’

04. ‘Mossy Cyphol’

05. ‘Subarctic Baltasound’

06. ‘Sloven Voe’

07. ‘Gloup’

08. ‘Rusk Holm’

09. ‘Eilean Glas’

10. ‘Salt’

Read next: Lunchmeat 2018 – Prague’s ambitious A/V festival proves that visuals can matter