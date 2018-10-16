Dixon, Amelie Lens and Adam Beyer to play Junction 2 Festival 2019 launch party

Oct 16 2018

Photograph by: Sam Neil

Junction 2 returns f0r 2019.

Techno festival Junction 2 has revealed the names for the launch party for its 2019 edition. Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Âme, Rødhåd and Dixon will all perform at the party, which takes place at London’s Tobacco Dock on December 29.

The 2019 edition of Junction 2 will take place over two days at Boston Manor Park , on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8. Last year the festival saw performances from artists including Adam Beyer, Carl Cox and Nina Kraviz.

Photography by: Sam Neil

 

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Junction 2 will be released soon – you can register for them here. Tickets for the Junction 2 Festival launch party are available now.

