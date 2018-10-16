The clip appeared on the French label’s Instagram over the weekend.

Ed Banger Records has teased a new track by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter. The track, ‘Riga (Take 5)’, is described as “14’14″of mental techno recorded in a single take”.

A snippet of the track – which initially appeared on the original soundtrack of 2017 Latvian drama Riga (Take 1) – was posted to Instagram over the weekend. According to the accompanying caption, ‘Riga (Take 5)’ is not an official Ed Banger release.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Bangalter has contributed another new track, ‘Sangria’, to the soundtrack to Gaspar Noé’s new film Climax, as well as previously released tracks ‘What To Do’ and Daft Punk’s ‘Rollin’ and Scratchin’’.

‘Riga (Take 5)’ appears on a limited edition one-sided blue vinyl 12″. Check out the trailer for Riga (Take 1) below.

