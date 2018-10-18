Apparat, DJ Tennis and Marcel Dettmann added to MUTEK.MX lineup

Mutek Mexico expands an already impressive lineup.

MUTEK.MX has announced the second wave of artists to perform at the 15th edition of the digital arts festival, which takes place from November 19 to 25 in Mexico City.

Apparat, DJ Tennis and Marcel Dettmann are just some of the names confirmed for the expanded program, which also feature performances from FACT favourites Amnesia Scanner, Errorsmith and Lanark Artefax.

Other highlights include the addition of Posh Isolation artists Croatian Amor, Flora and Damien Dubrovnik, experimental veteran Kuniyuki Takahashi and US noise maestro Prurient.

This years, the festival will showcase a trio of collaborations between Mexican and International artists, who will present special performances and new live sets. Mexican producer AAAA and Japanese visual artist Itaru Yasuda will present their audiovisual project Anaesthesia, US producer Amazondotcom has joined forces with Mexican producer Siete Catorce and sound artists Camille Mandoki and Sissel Wincent will perform a collaborative piece.

Additionally, a number of works have been commissioned especially for the 15th anniversary of MUTEK.MX, including Mark Pritchard & Jonathan Zawada’s The Four Worlds, Robin Fox’s Single Origin and Ben Kreukniet & Vincent De Belleval’s Manifolds.

Tickets for MUTEK.MX are available now. You can also download the official App for MUTEK.MX for Android and Iphone. Check out the full list of the second wave of confirmed artists below.

MUTEK.MX Second Wave Confirmed Artists:

AAAA & Itaru Yasuda [Pres. Anaesthesia]

Amazondotcom & Siete Catorce

Apparat

Atom TM & Robin Fox [Pres. Double Vision 2.0]

Ben Kreukniet & Vincent De Belleval [Pres. Manifolds]

Camille Mandoki & Sissel Wincent

Craig Dorety [Pres. The Chamber of Cerebral Geometry]

Croatian Amor

Damien Dubrovnik

DJ Tennis

Edna King

Flora

Intercity-Express

J Colleran

Kazuya Nagaya & Florence To [Pres. Ambr]

Kuniyuki Takahashi

Line Katcho [Pres. Immortelle]

Marcel Dettmann

Mark Pritchard & Jonathan Zawada [Pres. The Four Worlds]

Nonotak [Pres. Versus]

Prurient

Push 1 stop & Wiklow [Pres. Membrane]

Robert Lippok

Robin Fox [Pres. Single Origin]

Synichi Yamamoto & Intercity-Express [Pres. Noesis]

