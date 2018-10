Watch as four artists go Against The Clock in front of a live audience.

FACT has returned for the 2018 installment of ADE in Amsterdam for another edition of our Against The Clock Lab, a special chance to watch some of your favourite artists making tracks from scratch in ten minutes in front of a live audience.

Catch up on what went down during four thrilling Against The Clock sessions with CIFIKA, Francis Inferno Orchestra, Jordan GCZ and DJ Windows XP below.

