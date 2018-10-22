Catch up on our second Against The Clock Lab of ADE 2018.

Last Saturday (October 20) FACT teamed up with Native Instruments for our second Against The Clock Lab of ADE 2018. This time Metrist, Lyzza, Torus and Elias Mazian took up the 10-minute challenge, making tracks from scratch in front of a live audience.

Watch all four thrilling sessions below, and head to our YouTube channel to revisit all of your favourite ATC episodes.

