Toro Y Moi announces new album Outer Peace on Carpark Records

Listen to the lead single ‘Freelance’ now.

Oakland-based musician Toro Y Moi, AKA Chaz Bear, has announced a new album, Outer Peace. The LP arrives early next year via Carpark Records.

According to a press release, the album was written and recorded in the Bay Area after spending a year in Portland “surrounded by the solace of nature”. It was due to the stifling environment Bear found upon his return that formed the inspiration for the album: “This record is a response to how disposable culture has become and how it affects creativity”, he explains.

The video for ‘Freelance’ is directed by longtime collaborator Harry Israelson, who has worked with Bear on a number of recent music videos, shot the album cover for last year’s Boo Boo and was the creative director behind the album cover for Outer Peace.

Toro Y Moi will tour in support of the album, see below for a full list of tour dates. Outer Peace drops on January 18 via Carpark Records and is available to pre-order now. See below for the album artwork and tracklist.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fading’

02. ‘Ordinary Pleasure’

03. ‘Laws of the Universe’

04. ‘Miss Me’ [feat. ABRA]

05. ‘New House’

06. ‘Baby Drive It Down’

07. ‘Freelance’

08. ‘Who Am I’

09. ‘Monte Carlo’ [feat. WET]

10. ’50-50′ [feat. Instupendo]

Toro Y Moi tour dates:

Nov 1 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club^ (Sold Out)

Nov 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo^ (Sold Out)

Nov 3 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicália Festival

Nov 5 – Chicago, IL @ East Room* (Sold Out)

Nov 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+ (Sold Out)

Nov 7 – Detroit, MI @ El Club+ (Sold Out)

Nov 9 – Boston, MA @ Royale+

Nov 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Sold Out)

Nov 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere*

Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere+ (Sold Out)

Nov 12 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club+

Nov 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer+

Nov 15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel+

Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse+

Nov 17 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate+

Jan 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Jan 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (Sold Out)

Jan 18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Jan 19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Jan 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Jan 24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Jan 25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s BBQ

Jan 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Feb 15-17 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

March 1-3 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

* = DJ Set

^ = w/ Salami Rose Joe Louis

+ = w/ Dizzy Fae

