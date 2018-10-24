Somerset House Studios showcases some of 2018’s most essential experimental music.

Lotic, Okzharp & Manthe Ribane and Lafawndah are amongst the artists confirmed for Somerset House Studios’ five-day experimental electronic festival ASSEMBLY.

Taking place in the Lancaster Rooms at Somerset House Studios from November 14 to November 18, the multi-disciplinary program features some of 2018’s most exciting experimental electronic musicians, including noise artist Puce Mary and Tri Angle Records affiliate Vessel.

The festival will feature brand new commissioned works from Vessel, cellist and composer Lucy Railton and Emptyset’s Paul Purgas, as well as the London premiere of the new live show from Gazelle Twin and the UK debut of Lotic US trained dancer Roderick George’s performance piece Embryogenesis.

Additional highlights include a special double-bill featuring Lafawndah and Hyberdub’s Okzharp & Manthe Ribane, and The Shape of Sound, a video series presented by London DJ collective Siren that features performances from six UK-based women and non-binary artists. Artists featured include object blue, rkss and Iceboy Violet.

Tickets for ASSEMBLY are available now. Head over to the Somerset House Studios website for more details and check out the poster below.

