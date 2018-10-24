Six intimate piano pieces composed by Levi and performed by McCarthy.

Contemporary pianist Eliza McCarthy has teamed up with avant-pop composer Mica Levi for Slow Dark Green Murky Waterfall, an EP featuring six piano pieces composed by Levi and performed by McCarthy.

The EP follows the duo’s collaborative work on the score for Pablo Larrain’s Jackie, its six intimate compositions providing an inquisitive counterpoint to the grief-stricken glissandos of the Oscar-nominated soundtrack.

The EP features a new recording of ‘Riding Through Drinking Harpo Dine’, which appeared on the duo’s 2017 7″ of the same name featuring Oliver Coates. This year, Mica Levi’s off-kilter production featured heavily on Tirzah’s stunning debut album Devotion, as well as on Dean Blunt’s Soul On Fire EP.

Slow Dark Green Murky Waterfall is available digitally and on vinyl LP via Slip. Check out the cover art – designed by Levi and McCarthy – and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Diamond Gun’

02. ‘Bullets Hit The Wall Sugar Hits The Bowl’

03. ‘Waves’

04. ‘Riding Through Drinking Harpo Dine’

05. ‘Slow Dark Green Murky Waterfall’

06. ‘Smoke Goes Up’

Read next: Mica Levi on Jackie and how to soundtrack grief