Watch Jacques cover The Beatles’ classic ‘Blackbird’

RECOVER is a new FACT series in which our favourite artists reinterpret songs by their heroes.

For the series’ first episode, south London musician Kwake Bass (featuring additional vocals by Dewey) jammed out to Radiohead’s ‘Idioteque’ and left us stunned.

On our second episode, French multi-instrumentalist and all round musical mastermind Jacques steps up with his own rendition of The Beatles’ 1968 track ‘Blackbird’. Jacques’ cover – which makes full use of his guitar, effects pedals and loopers –doesn’t disappoint.

Watch the video above and check out Jacques going Against The Clock.

