RE:COVER is a FACT series in which our favorite artists reinterpret songs by their heroes.

On this episode, London’s Okumu, Herbert, Skinner Trio – formed of Dave Okumu and Tom Herbert of The Invisible and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner – deliver their own unique take on A.K. Paul’s 2016 track, ‘Landcruisin”.

“I’m completely in love with this song, Okumu says. ” It’s a definite desert island disc for me, and when I heard it I just couldn’t believe what was going on in my ears and my mind.”

buy their new album Undone: Live at the Crypt, out now via The Vinyl Factory

Filmed by Kamil Dymek, Pedro Kuster and Pawel Ptak

Edited by Pawel Ptak

