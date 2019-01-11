Watch Rival Consoles cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

RE:COVER is a FACT series in which our favourite artists reinterpret songs by their heroes.

For RE:COVER’s fourth episode, we visited Erased Tapes mainstay Rival Consoles in his studio to capture his stunning interpretation of Kate Bush’s anthemic ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Focusing on the similarities between his intricate electronica and the pop icon’s unique approach to bold and emotive songwriting, the artist delivers a shimmering ambient take on the classic track.

Last year, Rival Consoles released Persona, his fifth studio album with Erased Tapes.

