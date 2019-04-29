Watch Alicai Harley cover Sunshine Anderson’s ‘Heard It All Before’

RE:COVER is a FACT series in which our favorite artists reinterpret songs by their heroes.

On this week’s episode of Re:Cover we hit up south London vocalist and rapper Alicai Harley for a smooth yet spirited version of Sunshine Anderson’s early-noughties hit ‘Heard It All Before’.

“I’ve always sang the song”, explains Harley, “it’s always been a part of me”. Watch as she takes us back to the turn of the millennium with her rendition of an R&B classic.

For more from Alicai Harley, check out her SoundCloud.

Watch next: Watch Rival Consoles cover Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’