Watch Joe Hertz put his own spin on a Bill Withers classic

RE:COVER is a new FACT series in which our favourite artists reinterpret songs by their heroes.

For the latest instalment, we tasked Brixton-based R&B producer Joe Hertz with putting his own spin on a song that has been a source of inspiration since well before he started making music, Grover Washington Jr. and Bill Withers’ timeless ‘Just The Two Of Us’.

We visited Hertz’s north London studio for the unique session, where he enlisted vocalist Amber-Simone, whose latest release, ‘Strawberry Kisses’, was produced by Joe, and guitarist Luke Wynter, who is one of the key collaborators on Joe’s forthcoming album, to jam out the stripped-back and sensual cover.

