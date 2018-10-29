Listen to the full version of ‘Riga (Take 5)’ now.

A new solo track by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is streaming on YouTube.

The 15-minute analog techno jam – which was teased earlier this month by French label Ed Banger Records and uploaded by Daft Punk fan account Crydajam – is an alternate version of a song Bangalter contributed to the soundtrack of 2017 Latvian drama Riga (Take 1).

The track is taken from an extra LP included with a limited edition version of SIG’s Riga (Take 1) soundtrack. In 2017, the soundtrack was nominated for the Latvian Film Prize’s best score award.

Earlier this year, Bangalter contributed the track ‘Sangria’ to the soundtrack of Gaspar Noé’s latest controversy-courting film Climax – the first time the artist has worked with the Argentinian director since composing the score for 2002’s Irréversible.

