The trip-hop luminaries re-imagine their masterpiece 21 years on from its release.

Massive Attack have revealed details regarding Mezzanine XXI, a special anniversary tour that will feature a re-imagining of their seminal album Mezzanine 21 years after its original release.

According to a press release, “Mezzanine XXI will be a totally new audio / visual production featuring Elizabeth Fraser and designed by Robert Del Naja with collaborators to be announced at a later date”.

The show will re-imagine the 1998 album “using custom audio reconstructed from the original samples and influences”, and is described by Robert Del Naja as “a one off piece of work; our own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip”.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Massive Attack were ‘reissuing’ Mezzanine in the form of a matt black spray paint can, following their commemoration of the album’s 20th anniversary in which they encoded the album into DNA. Del Naja said of the unconventional process: “It’s a creative way to store your back catalogue, although DNA-encoded spray paint is unlikely to be adopted by street artists seeking anonymity”.

Presale tickets will be available for selected shows from 10am tomorrow, October 31. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 2. – head over to the Massive Attack website for full details. See the full list of tour dates below.

Mezzanine XXI tour dates:

Jan 28 – Glasgow @ SSE Hydro

Jan 29 – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

Jan 31 – Brussels @ Palais 12

Feb 01 – Amsterdam @ AFAS Live

Feb 04 – Frankfurt @ Jahrhunderthalle

Feb 05 – Munich @ Zenith

Feb 06 – Milan @ Mediolanum Forum

Feb 08 – Rome @ Palalottomatica

Feb 09 – Padua @ Kioene Arena

Feb 11 – Paris @ Zenith

Feb 13 – Nantes @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole

Feb 14 – Bordeaux @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena

Feb 18 – Lisbon @ Campo Pequeno

Feb 22 – London @ O2 Arena

Feb 24 – Dublin @ 3Arena

Mar 01 – Bristol @ Steel Yard

Massive Attack will then take the Mezzanine XXI show to the following cities in North America in March, with full details to be announced on Friday, November 2:

Washington

Philadelphia

New York

Boston

Toronto

Detroit

Chicago

Saint Paul

San Francisco

Los Angeles

San Diego

