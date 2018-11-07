The capsule collection features images from Cunningham’s short film ‘Rubber Johnny’.

British artist Chris Cunningham – most notable for his iconic videos for Aphex Twin tracks ‘Windowlicker’ and ‘Come To Daddy’ – has collaborated with New York fashion brand Supreme for a capsule collection.

The collection includes t-shirts and hoodies that feature stills from the Aphex Twin and Chris Cunningham collaboration ‘Rubber Johnny’.

The collaborative collection is available in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles stores now, and will be available online tomorrow, November 8. Check out the Supreme website for more details and check out images from the collection below.

