Chris Cunningham collaborates with Supreme for Aphex Twin-inspired collection

By , Nov 7 2018

Photograph by: Supreme

The capsule collection features images from Cunningham’s short film ‘Rubber Johnny’.

British artist Chris Cunningham – most notable for his iconic videos for Aphex Twin tracks ‘Windowlicker’ and ‘Come To Daddy’ – has collaborated with New York fashion brand Supreme for a capsule collection.

The collection includes t-shirts and hoodies that feature stills from the Aphex Twin and Chris Cunningham collaboration ‘Rubber Johnny’.

The collaborative collection is available in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles stores now, and will be available online tomorrow, November 8. Check out the Supreme website for more details and check out images from the collection below.

Read next: D∆WN on the terror and twisted humor of Chris Cunningham’s Aphex Twin videos

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Sequence turns your favourite album into customizable art

Oct 16 2018

Sequence turns your favourite album into customizable art
Singles Club: Aphex Twin’s ‘T69’ collapses

Aug 14 2018

Singles Club: Aphex Twin, CupcakKe, Matthew Dear

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy