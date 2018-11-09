CupcakKe drops new album Eden

Her second album of 2018.

Chicago rapper CupcakKe has dropped a new album, Eden, which is available to stream and download now.

The LP follows the exceptional Ephorize, which featured in our 25 best albums of January to March. Earlier this year she released the singles ‘Quiz’ and ‘Blackjack’.

Eden is out now. Check out the incredible album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘PetSmart’
02. ‘Cereal and Water’
03. ‘Quiz’
04. ‘Garfield’
05. ‘Dangled’
06. ‘Starbucks’
07. ‘Typo’
08. ‘Prenup’
09. ‘Blackjack’
10. ‘Fabric’
11. ‘Don’t Post Me’
12. ‘A.U.T.I.S.M’

