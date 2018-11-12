Bleep opens east London pop-up store, Bleep x

The online record store has opened a physical location in Dalston, London.

From November until February 2019, Bleep.com will operate a pop-up record shop in east London.

Located at 529 Kingsland Road, the store will be open seven days a week until February 6. According to the retailer, the shop “will hold an extensive range of vinyl and exclusive items, plus books, clothing, prints and more.”

Bleep x will also host a series of in-stores, check out the full list of dates below. For more information, visit the Bleep x website and sign up to their mailing list.

Bleep x In-Stores

Nov 11 – Bleep × Melodies International

Nov 15 – Bleep × Magicwire

Dec 01 – Bleep × NTS Radio

Dec 02 – Bleep × Bruce (Hessle Audio)

Dec 07 – Bleep × Black Focus

Dec 14 – Bleep × Brainfeeder

Jan 12 – Bleep × The Wire

Jan 19 – Bleep × Resident Advisor

