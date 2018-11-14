Tirzah, Kelsey Lu, Nídia, Bonnie Banane and Elheist will join Lafawndah for the Honey Colony show at the Southbank Centre.

Experimental pop artist Lafawndah has released the second edition of her Honey Colony mixtape series, in which she reimagines tracks by avant-cellist Kelsey Lu, nine year old Mauritian pop star Fashion Amina, south London MC Elheist, as well as a Cardi B instagram freestyle.

Honey Colony Vol. 2 accompanies the announcement of the full line-up for Lafawndah’s Honey Colony show at the Southbank Centre on December 6, which features performances from Kelsey Lu, Tirzah (featuring Mica Levi and Coby Sey), Bonnie Banane, El Heist, Nídia and Lafawndah herself.

This year, Lafawndah collaborated with percussionist and composer Midori Takada on the single-track EP Le Renard Bleu, the Japanese artist’s first new music in 20 years. Watch the accompanying short film – a collaboration between Partel Oliva and fashion house Kenz0 – below.

Honey Colony Vol. 2 is available to stream now, check out the cover art and tracklist below. Tickets to The Honey Colony at the Southbank Centre are available at the Southbank website.

Tracklist:

01. Cardi B – ‘Nana (Lafawndah Reimagining)’

02. Elheist – ‘Bye Bye (Lafawndah Reimagining)’

03. Fashion Amina – ‘Ain’t Your Mama (Lafawndah Reimagining)’

04. Kelsey Lu – ‘Due West (Lafawndah Reimagining)’

