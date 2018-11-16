Beta Librae drops “narcotic” EP of house, techno and dub on Allergy Season

By , Nov 16 2018
Beta Librae

Five “ultra deep tracks” from the Brooklyn producer and DJ.

NYC’s Beta Librae has dropped her second release of 2018, a five-track EP on Physical Therapy’s Allergy Season.

According to the label, the Subspecies EP features “five narcotic tracks of looping house, techno and dub”. The EP follows the producer’s latest album, Sanguine Bond, which was released on Incienso and is one of FACT’s favorite albums of the year so far.

Subspecies is available digitally via Bandcamp. Listen to the whole EP below.

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The 25 best albums of the last three months: April to June 2018

Jun 30 2018

The 25 best albums of the last three months: April to June 2018
The week’s best mixes: Lorenzo Senni’s trance classics and jackin’ moves from Clone boss Serge

Mar 10 2017

The week's best mixes: Lorenzo Senni's trance classics

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy