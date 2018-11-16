Beta Librae drops “narcotic” EP of house, techno and dub on Allergy Season

Five “ultra deep tracks” from the Brooklyn producer and DJ.

NYC’s Beta Librae has dropped her second release of 2018, a five-track EP on Physical Therapy’s Allergy Season.

According to the label, the Subspecies EP features “five narcotic tracks of looping house, techno and dub”. The EP follows the producer’s latest album, Sanguine Bond, which was released on Incienso and is one of FACT’s favorite albums of the year so far.

Subspecies is available digitally via Bandcamp. Listen to the whole EP below.

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist