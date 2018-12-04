Lee Gamble explores the “semioblitz” on new album In Paraventral Scale

The first chapter of a three-part “sonic documentary”.

Experimental composer and sound artist Lee Gamble will return to Hyperdub for the release of a new three-part album, Flush Real Pharynx.

The “triptych sonic documentary” will explore three stages of what the producer terms the ‘Semioblitz’ -“the aggressive onslaught of visual & sonic stimuli of contemporary cities & virtual spaces”.

The first chapter, In Paraventral Scale, channels Gamble’s singular brand of jungle-inflected “hyper-concrète”, as he portrays a version of reality illustrated with images of snakes, high-performance vehicles and mirages.

In Paraventral Scale arrives on February 1, 2019, with the second and third parts of the album to follow on Hyperdub at a later date.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fata Morgana’

02. ‘Folding’

03. ‘Moscow’

04. ‘BMW Shuanghuan X5’

05. ‘Chant’

06. ‘In The Wreck Room’

07. ‘Many Gods, Many Angels’

