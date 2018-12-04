Lee Gamble explores the “semioblitz” on new album In Paraventral Scale

By , Dec 4 2018
In Paraventral Scale

The first chapter of a three-part “sonic documentary”.

Experimental composer and sound artist Lee Gamble will return to Hyperdub for the release of a new three-part album, Flush Real Pharynx.

The “triptych sonic documentary” will explore three stages of what the producer terms the ‘Semioblitz’ -“the aggressive onslaught of visual & sonic stimuli of contemporary cities & virtual spaces”.

The first chapter, In Paraventral Scale, channels Gamble’s singular brand of jungle-inflected “hyper-concrète”, as he portrays a version of reality illustrated with images of snakes, high-performance vehicles and mirages.

In Paraventral Scale arrives on February 1, 2019, with the second and third parts of the album to follow on Hyperdub at a later date.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fata Morgana’
02. ‘Folding’
03. ‘Moscow’
04. ‘BMW Shuanghuan X5’
05. ‘Chant’
06. ‘In The Wreck Room’
07. ‘Many Gods, Many Angels’

Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear from October 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

7 must-hear mixes from October 2018: Quantum jungle acceleration, “techno dancehall” experiments

Nov 4 2018

7 must-hear mixes from October 2018
Nazar unleashes confrontational kuduro on debut EP for Hyperdub, Enclave

Oct 11 2018

Nazar unleashes confrontational kuduro on debut EP for Hyperdub,...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy