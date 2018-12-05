Cycling ’74 publishes book on sequencing with Max/MSP

Step By Step – Adventures in Sequencing with Max/MSP is out now.

Max developer Cycling ’74 has published its first book, a 272-page tome on patching and sequencing techniques for the programming language aimed at musicians and visual artists.

Written by Max/MSP expert Gregory Taylor (who has developed Max tutorials for Cycling ’74’s website), Step By Step – Adventures in Sequencing with Max/MSP goes from a tour of a simple sequencer patch through to more complex devices.

According to Cycling ’74, the book comes with a collection of downloadable Max patches that can be constructed and taken apart to create your own monophonic step-sequencer variations.

Taylor’s book comes just a few months after the release of the latest edition of the software, Max 8. It’s available either as a printed version, which costs $24.95, or a Kindle version for $19.95. Purchase the book here.

