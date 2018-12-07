Deep Inside: December 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

With hundreds of records released each week, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s going on in dance music. Thankfully, FACT’s Deep Inside column is back in the form of a new playlist, delivering all of our favorite house, techno, electro, disco and rave tracks from the past month straight to your ears.

The end of the year is always one of the best times for new music, as labels rush to get those last albums and EPs out of the door before list season starts. This year has been no exception, with great LPs from Neville Watson, Deena Abdelwahed, Vester Koza and Peder Mannerfelt landing right at 2018’s close of business alongside EPs from Solid Blake, Erol Alkan, Shelley Parker and Parris.

Also on this month’s playlist: abstract electro from London Modular Alliance, deep, dubby techno from Beta Librae, “kitchen wave” from Kiki Kudo, blissed-out house from Ciel, D. Tiffany’s ethereal breakbeat, proper Detroit business from Waajeed and an ‘ardkore rinseout from The Higher, a new Shed alias on XL Recordings.

Listen to December’s picks via Spotify or Apple Music below and subscribe to the playlists to get fresh selections direct, every month.

Tracklist:

01. D. Tiffany – ‘Spirit Alien’ [Oscillate Tracks]

02. Perko – ‘Rounded’ [Numbers]

03. Parris – ‘Puro Rosacaees’ [Idle Hands]

04. Waajeed – ‘From The Dirt’ [Dirt Tech Rack]

05. Anthony Naples – ‘Love Loop To Fade’ [Good Morning Tapes]

06. Erol Alkan – ‘Silver Echoes’ [Phantasy Sound]

07. Lauer – ‘Fatigue’ [Running Back]

08. Russell E.L. Butler – ‘Builder’ [Left Hand Path]

09. Ciel – ‘Hundred Flowers Groove’ [Coastal Haze]

10. Ex-Terrestrial – ‘Mojave Skyline’ (Magicwire)

11. Linkwood – ‘Fresh Gildans’ [Firecracker Recordings]

12. Kiki Kudo – ‘Interactive Gee’ [Incienso]

13. Kolorit – ‘Untitled B1’ [Workshop]

14. Shelley Parker – ‘Masonry Pier’ [Hessle Audio]

15. London Modular Alliance – ‘Volatile State’ [International Black]

16. Solid Blake – ‘Warp Room’ [Seilscheibenpfeiler]

17. Peder Mannerfelt – ‘Sissel & Bass’ (ft. Sissel Wincent) [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

18. Ghorba – ‘Scoby Apprentice’ [Jacktone]

19. Neville Watson – ‘Reet Dux'[Don’t Be Afraid]

20. Shelley Parker – ‘Angel Oak’ (Ploy remix) [Hessle Audio]

21. Vester Koza – ‘Taped Over The Courtyard Mix’ [Houndstooth]

22. SHXCXCHCXSH – ‘Fuofuofu’ [Rösten]

23. Machine Woman – ‘A Machine That Is Trapped in the Frankfurt’s Tower’ [MMODEMM]

24. Cosmin TRG – ‘Gloria’ [Sportiv]

25. Veronica Vasicka – ‘From Here’ (Regis remix) [Downwards]

26. Deena Abdelwahed – ‘Tawa’ [InFiné Music]

27. Laksa – ‘The Amala Trick’ [Timedance]

28. BNJMN – ‘Titan Dome’ [Delsin]

29. Norman Nodge – ‘Embodiment’ [Ostgut Ton]

30. Beta Librae – ‘Ephemeral’ [Allergy Season]

31. Posthuman – ‘Junk Bonds’ [Balkan Vinyl]

32. Mr. Fingers – ‘Outer Acid’ (Mr Fingers remix) [Alleviated]

33. Clouds – Dark Leviathan Krew’ [Electric Deluxe]

34. The Higher – ‘The Core’ [XL Recordings]

35. Powell Tillmans – ‘Feel The Night’ [XL Recordings]

Scott Wilson is FACT’s tech editor. Find him on Twitter

