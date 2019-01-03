Dreadbox announces Hypnosis, an ’80s-inspired effects unit

Stranger Things-style synth effects in a box.

Boutique synth manufacturer Dreadbox has offered a sneak peek at its latest creation, a “time effects processor” called Hypnosis.

The ’80s-inspired unit has three effects sections offering a combination of analog and digital effects: an analog three-tank spring reverb with “unique pitch modulation circuit”, analog chorus/flanger and a stereo digital delay with a freeze button.

The unit, which also includes memory for up to 49 presets and variable gain controls that can be adjusted from microphone to Eurorack levels, is expected to be available in summer 2019 at a price of €499.

Last year, Dreadbox teamed up with sequencer specialist Polyend on a special version of its Medusa synth with a built-in grid interface – watch that in action below.

