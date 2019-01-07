Snooker legend Steve Davis and DJ Krust will also appear at the one-day expo.

The first names have been confirmed for Bristol’s Machina Bristronica synth expo, which takes place in the city in March.

Hodge, London Modular Alliance, Steve Davis and DJ Krust are among the artists appearing at the Bristol event’s debut on March 30, which is run by Elevator Sound and is inspired by similar shows such as Berlin’s Superbooth expo and Amsterdam Dance Event.

London Modular Alliance, Finlay Shakespeare and snooker legend Davis are among the live modular/hardware acts playing at the one-day event, while Hodge will play a DJ set comprised of music made by unsigned producers.

Bandulu Records co-founder Kahn will appear in conversation, discussing what it takes to run a label, while DJ Krust will give an in-depth music production lecture. Ableton will also run two workshops across the day: a beginner’s introduction to Live and a session on Max For Live that aims to teach participants to make their own Max For Live devices.

Tickets for Machine Bristronica start at £16.99 and can be purchased here. More artist and programming details will be released across the next month. For a taste of what to expect, watch London Modular Alliance’s Against The Clock session below.

